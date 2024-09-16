Browns WR David Bell to have season-ending hip surgery after dislocation on catch in win over Jags

Bell finished with three catches for 27 yards on just nine plays.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski awarded Bell a game ball and said he's saddened to see his season come to such a quick ending.

“Very disappointing,” Stefanski said. “We’ve talked about injuries many times and they’re no fun. Nobody likes them. Particularly ones like this that can end the season. Feel badly for David. I know his teammates feel badly for him, but he will bounce back. He’s a guy that is a big part of this football team.”

Bell, who played at Purdue, has 41 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns with Cleveland.

Stefanski said running back Pierre Strong Jr. is “week to week” with a hamstring injury. Also, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo cleared concussion protocol after being checked for a head injury following the game.

Stefanski said he hasn't ruled tight end David Njoku out “yet” for this week's game against the New York Giants. Njoku, who led Cleveland in catches and TD receptions last season, sprained his ankle in Week 1 against Dallas.

Stefanski added tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin could “potentially” play this week after missing the first two games. Both are coming of knee surgeries.

