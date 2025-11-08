Browns will try to end a 12-game road losing streak when they take on the Jets

BetMGM NFL Odds: Browns by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Browns 3-5; Jets 4-4.

Series record: Browns lead 16-14.

Last meeting: Browns beat Jets 37-20 on Dec. 28, 2023, in Cleveland.

Last week: Browns had a bye, lost to Patriots 32-13 on Oct. 26; Jets had a bye, beat Bengals 39-38 on Oct. 26.

Browns offense: overall (31), rush (28), pass (29), scoring (30).

Browns defense: overall (2), rush (9), pass (5), scoring (17t).

Jets offense: overall (25), rush (3), pass (32), scoring (24t).

Jets defense: overall (20t), rush (27), pass (11), scoring (27).

Turnover differential: Browns even; Jets minus-9.

Browns player to watch

QB Dillon Gabriel. The rookie is 1-3 since taking over as the Browns' starting quarterback. He has averaged just 5.4 yards per attempt with a 34.2% completion rate on downfield passes (at least 10 air yards), both the lowest marks among qualified quarterbacks. Coach Kevin Stefanski has turned over play calling to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, which could provide a jolt to the offense.

Jets player to watch

RB Breece Hall. He was the subject of trade rumors and denied reports he wanted to be dealt. Hall remains the engine that makes the Jets' offense go, as was on full display in New York's win at Cincinnati when he ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns, had two receptions for 14 yards and threw the winning touchdown pass.

Key matchup

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett vs. Jets' O-line. Garrett has generated a 16.2% pressure rate this season, his third lowest since at least 2018 — but it still ranks 15th highest in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. He has converted 29.4% of those pressures into sacks and has the second-most sacks in the NFL with 10. Garrett has lined up on the right edge on 78.7% of his defensive snaps this season, which means Jets second-year left tackle Olu Fashanu will likely see a lot of him Sunday.

Key injuries

Browns: WR Cedric Tillman is expected to return to the lineup this week after a four-game stint on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. ... LB Carson Schwesinger, the team's leading tackler, was questionable to play because of an ankle injury he suffered in the second half against New England. ... WR Isaiah Bond (foot) was ruled out. ... TE Harold Fannin Jr. was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Jets: S Andre Cisco was placed on injured reserve this week after injuring a shoulder against Cincinnati. ... WR Garrett Wilson (knee) will return after missing the first two games of his NFL career. ... LB Kiko Mauigoa and RB/Kene Nwangwu will be back from concussions. ... QB Tyrod Taylor (knee) was removed from the injury report late in the week after being sidelined for New York's previous game.

Series notes

The Jets have won seven of the past 10 matchups going back to 2010. ... Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is 1-2 against the Jets. ... The teams have met once in the playoffs, when Cleveland came back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter of the AFC divisional round to beat New York 23-20 in overtime on Jan. 3, 1987. ... In the previous meeting in 2023, the Browns scored 34 points in the first half behind QB Joe Flacco and cruised to a 37-20 win over the Trevor Siemien-led Jets.

Stats and stuff

The Browns have lost 12 straight road games going back to last season. Their most recent win away from Cleveland came in Week 2 last season at Jacksonville. ... Cleveland is 1-1 against AFC East teams this season. ... RB Quinshon Judkins leads rookies in yards rushing (486) and is tied for second in scrimmage TDs with five. ... Fannin has 38 receptions, most among rookies, and is fifth in yards receiving (352). He has at least five catches in three of four road games. ... Cleveland's defense hasn't allowed a 300-yard passer in 36 straight games, the longest active streak in the league. ... Garrett had a franchise-record five sacks in his most recent game at New England. ... The Jets are coming off their first win of the season after becoming the third team in franchise history to start 0-7. ... Aaron Glenn got his first victory with the Jets after being the first coach to begin his tenure with the franchise with seven losses. ... New York had its bye-week break last week, but was busy leading up to the NFL's trade deadline by dealing away CB Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis and DT Quinnen Williams to Dallas a few days after sending nickel CB Michael Carter II to Philadelphia. ... Glenn was again mum this week on whether Justin Fields would start again after having a terrific performance against the Bengals. Fields helped the Jets put up 502 yards of total offense, the first time since 2021 that New York had 500 or more. ... Fields has no interceptions in his first seven starts, tied for the sixth-longest streak to start a season since 1950, according to Stats Perform. The record is nine, by two Cleveland QBs: Bernie Kosar (1991) and Milt Plum (1960). ... Hall was the 10th non-quarterback in NFL history and first since 2008 to have two or more TD runs and one or more TD passes in the same game when he accomplished the feat against Cincinnati. He also was the third non-quarterback this century to score three or more TDs in the fourth quarter. ... After averaging 8.4 penalties per game in the first five games, the Jets' 3.7 accepted penalties since Week 6 are the fewest in the league. ... WR/KR Isaiah Williams bounced back from being cut earlier in the season to being selected as the AFC special teams player of the week last week after having 132 yards on five kickoff returns and 38 yards on three punt returns. He also caught three passes for 31 yards and had a 25-yard run. ... K Nick Folk is 17 for 17 on field goals this season and has made all nine of his extra-point attempts.

Fantasy tip

Jets tight end Mason Taylor has increasingly become a regular contributor on offense and could make for a good fantasy bye week replacement. His 29 receptions and 242 yards receiving are second only to Jace Amaro (32 for 285) by a Jets rookie tight end in his first eight games.

