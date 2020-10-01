Browns visit Cowboys with 1st winning record since late 2014

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Browns 35-10, on Nov. 6, 2016, in Cleveland

LAST WEEK — Browns beat Washington 34-20; Cowboys lost to Seahawks 38-31

AP PRO32 RANKING — Browns No. 18; Cowboys No. 17

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (3t), PASS (30).

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (5), PASS (22).

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (11), PASS (1).

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (23), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Cowboys have won four straight in this series, matching their longest string; the Browns haven't won on the road in this series since a playoff game in 1969. ... Cleveland's first trip to Dallas since 2012 is a homecoming of sorts for QB Baker Mayfield and star DE Myles Garrett, native Texans and former No. 1 overall draft picks. … The Browns are over .500 for the first time since late 2014. They are off to their best start since opening 2011 at 2-1. They haven't been 3-1 since 2001. ... Mayfield didn’t throw an interception for the first time in nine games against Washington. .… RB Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and scored two TDs last week, becoming the first Cleveland player to rush for more than 100 yards and score multiple TDs in consecutive games since Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly in 1967. … Chubb (292 yards rushing) and Kareem Hunt (204) are the only teammates in the NFL with at least 200 yards rushing. They have combined for seven total touchdowns. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. had just four catches against Washington, but all four were for first downs. Beckham had five TDs in seven games against his former NFC East rival when he was with the Giants. … WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 98 straight games, the league’s current longest streak. … Cleveland’s defense forced five turnovers — three interceptions — against Washington. … The Browns' secondary hasn’t been at full strength all season because of injuries. Starting CB Greedy Williams has yet to play because of a shoulder injury. CB Denzel Ward was limited to a half last week with a groin issue. … Garrett had two sacks last week, including a game-sealing strip sack and recovery in the fourth quarter. Garrett has 33½ sacks in 40 career games. ... The Cowboys have allowed 77 points in consecutive games, their most since allowing 81 in a pair of losses in 1988, the last of 29 seasons for the franchise’s first coach, Tom Landry. The Cowboys split those two games, beating Atlanta 40-39 two weeks ago. ... Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had a franchise-record streak of 291 passes without an interception stopped against Seattle. Prescott has the most 400-yard passing games in Cowboys history with six. He and Jameis Winston (last year with Tampa Bay) are the only QBs with consecutive games of at least 450 yards passing. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott is tied for third in the NFL with four total touchdowns and has at least one TD in each of the first three games for the first time in his five seasons. ... WR CeeDee Lamb leads NFL rookies with 16 catches and is second with 230 yards. ... WR Cedrick Wilson had the first two TDs of his career against Seattle on his first two catches of the season. ... Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith's status could be up in the air with a neck injury that sidelined him the past two games. Injuries at tackle forced four-time All-Pro RG Zack Martin to play RT in the second half against the Seahawks. Martin says the plan calls for him going back to RG against the Browns. ... The Cowboys are still without two starting CBs in Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown. They rank 28th in the NFL in pass defense. ... DE Aldon Smith had three sacks against the Seahawks and leads the NFL with four after missing all of the previous four seasons because of suspensions for off-field issues. ... Fantasy tip: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper has two straight games with at least eight catches and 125 yards against the Browns, both with Oakland.

