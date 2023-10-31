Browns trade wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions for 6th-round pick in 2025

The Cleveland Browns traded wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round draft pick in 2025

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
59 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns traded wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions on Tuesday for a sixth-round draft pick in 2025.

Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions last season, but he's had a much lesser role in 2023 — his final year under contract. The former Michigan standout and Detroit native — a sixth-round pick by Cleveland in 2020 — has just eight receptions for 97 yards in seven games.

The Browns (4-3) added wide receivers Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin and Cedric Tillman this past offseason, pointing to Peoples-Jones potentially moving on. Peoples-Jones was not targeted in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

The 24-year-old gives the Lions (6-2) some needed depth at receiver.

“We're excited about the kid,” said Detroit general manager Brad Holmes. “He's had good production in the past. He'll be a good fit here. He's been a high-character kid. He's fired up about getting this process going.”

Cleveland may also be in the market for a backup quarterback with starter Deshaun Watson still sidelined with a shoulder injury. Watson has missed three starts and he was on the field for just 12 plays in Week 7 at Indianapolis before taking a hit to the shoulder.

P.J. Walker started Sunday against the Seahawks and threw three interceptions, the last one with two minutes left when his pass caromed off the helmet of a Seattle defender.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
Man critical after lawnmower overturns, falls into pond at Fairfield...
2
Bricks & Minifigs franchise opens in region, wants customers to use...
3
Trick-or-Treat times for Butler, Warren and Preble counties
4
Does your local business have a unique holiday item for sale? Tell us...
5
Oxford Kiwanis seeks citizen of the year award nominations
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top