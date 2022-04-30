Browns trade down, select CB Emerson in third round of draft

Before the deal, there were several quality options, including Michigan defensive end David Ojabo and Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore, available at 44. But Berry did more business with Houston, swapping 44 for 68 and getting picks Nos. 108 and 124, giving the Browns nine this weekend.

Cleveland's other objective this weekend is to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield.

And that hasn't happened yet.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 became expendable when the Brown s acquired Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl QB who is still facing civil lawsuits in Texas from 22 massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct.

Carolina and Seattle remain possible trade destinations for Mayfield, who went 29-30 in four seasons as a starter but didn't become the franchise QB the Browns had hoped.

The Panthers, who have told Sam Darnold they intend to bring in a quarterback to compete with him, didn't have a pick in the second or third rounds.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL