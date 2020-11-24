Browns top cornerback Ward to miss time with strained calf

To this point, the Browns have been able to overcome the injuries and are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002

Ward intercepted Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and had several pass breakups in the 22-17 win. He underwent an MRI on Monday. The Browns may place him on injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least three weeks.

Ward has been having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. He leads the league with 15 passes defenses and he's anchored a secondary decimated by injuries. Other than Garrett, he's easily been Cleveland's best defensive player.

Early in Sunday's game, Ward blitzed and hit Wentz just as he was delivering a pass, which was intercepted by linebacker Sione Takitaki and returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

Ward made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after the Ohio State standout was selected by the Browns with the No. 4 overall pick.

He was supposed to pair this season with cornerback Greedy Williams, but he suffered a nerve injury in his shoulder and hasn't played in 2020.

With Ward sidelined, the Browns could slide nickel back Kevin Johnson into his spot and use Tavierre Thomas in the slot.

