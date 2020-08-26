Browns temper expectations, all eyes on QB Mayfield in 2020

Pandemic Development: Stefanski was deprived of any on-field work with his team due to COVID-19 outbreak. Every team in NFL was affected, but it's much bigger challenge for new staff having to install schemes and build chemistry on Zoom calls.

Fantasy Player To Watch: Hooper. He caught 75 passes last season with Atlanta and could bump up that total significantly playing in Stefanski's tight-end friendly system. Mayfield has loved throwing to tight ends since his days at Oklahoma, and he and Hooper have already developed solid bond after spending time together in Texas during pandemic.

Vegas Says: Win Super Bowl: 40--1. Over/under wins: 8.

Expectations: Tempered and then some. Preseason hype in 2019 strangled Browns, who had playoff aspirations collapse into cold, 6-10 reality. Cleveland's postseason drought stretching to 2002 is league's longest, and playing in one of league's most physical divisions makes things that much tougher. All eyes will be on Mayfield, who regressed in Year 2 but worked on body in offseason and has spent career silencing critics. This is huge season for him and Browns.

