Browns team with gaming giant Bally's as betting partner

The team announced a long-term partnership Tuesday with Bally's Interactive, a division of Bally's Corp., that makes the gaming leader the official sports betting partner of the NFL team. As part of the agreement, Bally's will have a branded lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed bills to legalize sports books in the state late last year. Pending local approval and licensing, fans could begin legally betting in person on their favorite teams in 2023 — and the Browns want to have those capabilities in place for the launch.