Browns star RB Nick Chubb has a second knee surgery. The team expects him back in 2024

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb had surgery Wednesday to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, a season-ending injury he sustained in Week 2 at Pittsburgh.

This was Chubb's second procedure on the knee since he got hurt when he was hit low on a running play against the Steelers on Sept. 18. The Browns had hoped his injury wasn't as severe, but during an initial surgery, it was discovered he had torn his ACL. They believe the second surgery was a success.

The Browns expect the 27-year-old Chubb, who worked his way back from an injury to the same knee while at Georgia, will be back at some point in the 2024 season.

Team physician Dr. James Voos did both operations on Chubb's knee. The Browns said Voos reported that Chubb's recovery has “progressed very well” since his initial surgery two months ago.

Chubb's injury happened when he was slammed from the side near the goal line by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first half of a Monday night matchup. Chubb was carted from the field in tears as players from both teams looked on.

Losing the four-time Pro Bowler appeared to be a blow to the Browns (6-3). But Cleveland has been able to keep its strong running game going behind backs Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt, who was re-signed two days after Chubb went down.

Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh (6-3) this week in a game with major AFC North implications.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl