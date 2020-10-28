Browns star, league sack leader Garrett not practicing

Coach Kevin Stefanski gave few details about Garrett's condition, but said the team is being cautious as it prepares for this week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Garrett had two sacks in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Garrett has nine sacks this season and has been a disruptive force in helping the Browns (5-2) to their best start since they opened 1994 at 6-1. He has a sack in six straight games and has four strip-sacks, three of which have been game-swinging plays.