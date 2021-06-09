Browns staffer Brownson suspended for DUI, will not lose job

Brownson, one of just a handful of female coaches in the league, pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Brunswick court to charges stemming from her arrest last month. She had her license suspended for one year and will have to take an intervention course.

On Wednesday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who hired Brownson last year and has praised her work, said she has been disciplined by the team. He did not reveal the length of her suspension but said she's going to remain employed by the Browns.