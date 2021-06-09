Browns staffer Brownson charged with drunken driving

“We are aware of the incident and are extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation,” the statement said. “We take this matter very seriously and will take the appropriate disciplinary actions.”

According to court documents, Brownson was charged with drunken driving on May 27 in Brunswick, Ohio. She was driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone when she was stopped at 12:27 a.m. Police said her blood-alcohol content was .215. The state's legal limit is .08.