Browns sign rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond after sexual assault case is dropped

A Collins County, Texas, grand jury determined Thursday that there was not enough evidence to indict Bond and dismissed the case.

The Browns hosted Bond as one of their 30 predraft visits. Cleveland offensive coordinator Tommy Rees coached at Alabama the two seasons Bond was there, which also weighed into the decision.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement that the organization spent the past four months doing “extensive research that includes but is not limited to hearing from both sides of the case and receiving the results of an independently administered polygraph test.

“Before the allegations, we also spent a great deal of time with Isaiah during the draft process on campus, at the Combine and at our facilities. His time at Alabama with Tommy Rees also weighed heavily on our assessment of his ability to operate successfully in a professional environment if brought into our organization. It is these touchpoints and more that gave us the necessary insights to make this decision.”

Bond spent last season at Texas. He appeared in 41 games in college and had 99 receptions for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns. To make room for Bond, Cleveland waived long snapper Brent Matiscik.

Unsigned second-round pick Quinshon Judkins also had a domestic violence case against him dropped Thursday in Florida, but there was no word on when the running back might possibly be signed.

The Browns conclude the preseason on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. Even though there are only a couple of weeks until the Sept. 7 opener against Cincinnati, coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday he thinks both Bond and Judkins — or any player added to the roster this week — can make up for lost time.

“That happens during the season, can happen in training camp where you got, you have to get players up to speed quickly,” Stefanski said. "That happens sometimes you get a guy on a Wednesday and they have to play on a Sunday. So that’s part of our job as coaches, is to get them ready to roll.”

