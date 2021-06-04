Browns sign rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah, starred at Notre Dame

“Elite athlete as far as explosiveness, quickness, speed, instincts and all of that stuff, he has it — all of the tools," Walker said following a workout. "Now, it’s about transitioning the game to the NFL level as a linebacker. I’ve struggled with it. We all struggle with it coming in from college and now you are seeing pro-style offense and understanding different route concepts and all of that stuff.

“He is a freak of nature and athletically just trying to piece it all together as far as the knowledge of the game and all of that stuff. He is getting better each day.”