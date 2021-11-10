Browns sign guard Bitonio to 3-year, $48 million extension

“I’ve been here for eight years now and seen a lot of ups and downs,” Bitonio said. “To be part of that and for the team to have faith in me and allow me to be here for my entire career, it really means a lot. It’s special.”

Bitonio has been durable, not missing a snap since the start of the 2017 season. He helps anchor one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, which has been responsible for Cleveland having such a strong rushing game.

When the Browns finally ended their 18-season playoff drought last season, Bitonio missed the wild-card game in Pittsburgh after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Joel Bitonio is everything you’d ever want in a football player,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We always know exactly what we are going to get from Joel every rep, every practice, every game.”

