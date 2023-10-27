Browns running back Jerome Ford back at practice, listed as questionable for Sunday against Seahawks

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting running back Jerome Ford made a surprise return to practice Friday after missing time earlier this week with a sprained right ankle suffered in last week's win at Indianapolis.

Ford, who has had to pick up the slack with star Nick Chubb out with a season-ending knee injury, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Seattle. Ford had been expected to miss at least one game.

That's still possible, but his presence on the field was a positive sign for the Browns (4-2).

Ford is another weapon for backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who will start against the Seahawks (4-2). Deshaun Watson continues to be sidelined with a strained right shoulder. Walker came off the bench last week after Watson took a big hit in the first quarter.

Ford moved without any issues during individual drills on Friday as general manager Andrew Berry watched intently nearby.

A fifth-round draft pick last season by the Browns, the speedy Ford broke off a 69-yard touchdown run on Cleveland's third play against the Colts. He's got 344 yards on 78 carries and two TDs this season.

Running back Kareem Hunt is expected to play this week after missing some practice with a thigh injury. With Ford and Hunt banged up, the Browns signed three running backs to the practice squad this week.

Also, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (foot/ankle), linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (back) were back at practice. All three are questionable.

___

