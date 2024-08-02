BreakingNews
Browns running back D'Onta Foreman out of hospital, with team after hard hit to head in practice

Cleveland Browns running back D’Onta Foreman has returned to the team one day after being flown to a hospital with a head injury sustained in practice

23 minutes ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman has returned to the team one day after being flown to a hospital with a head injury sustained in practice.

Foreman had been taken to a hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, on Thursday by helicopter. The 28-year-old got hurt during a special team's drill as the Browns continued their opening week of practice at The Greenbrier Resort.

A team spokesman said Foreman was released from the hospital. He will travel with the Browns back to Ohio on Friday.

Foreman never lost feeling in his extremities after taking a direct blow to the head. He was wearing a padded, protective Guardian Cap over his helmet. The Browns' medical staff immobilized Foreman on the field as a precaution before he was flown to the medical center 80 miles away.

“Scary, thank God he's OK,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday.

The Browns signed Foreman as a free agent in March to give them some depth as star Nick Chubb works his way back from a season-ending knee injury.

Foreman has also played for Houston, Tennessee, Carolina and Chicago. He's rushed for 2,326 yards and 14 career touchdowns.

