Browns rookie safety Delpit carted off with Achilles injury

Williams missed Cleveland's first four games last season with a badly pulled hamstring.

The Browns are already missing two potential starters on defense as Mack Wilson sustained a serious knee injury last week and projected nickel back Kevin Johnson sustained a lacerated liver on a routine play in practice.

Wilson hyperextended his left knee and the Browns are still waiting to find out if he needs season-ending surgery.

Johnson's return is also in question after he was fallen on by rookie tight end Harrison Bryant while trying to break up a pass during a 7-on-7 drill. Johnson spent two days at University Hospital before being released on Saturday.

If that wasn't enough, Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb just returned from a concussion he got last week when thrown to the ground by Wilson on the team's first full day in pads. The Browns are also without starting center JC Tretter. He underwent knee surgery on the eve of camp opening and it's not known how long he'll be out.

It's been a strange couple of days for Stefanski. On Sunday, he was one of the 77 false positive COVID-19 tests delivered by the NFL's lab partner.

Stefanski, who has three young children, was at home when he got the call. He left his family's house and isolated at a condominium near the team's facility where he stayed during his transition from Minnesota.

It took four hours before Stefanski learned the test was negative.

“It was not fun. I can laugh about it now, but truly, it was not fun to have that phone call very early in the morning and not get the news that it was potentially an error until later," he said. "It is something that I take seriously, and our whole goal with our players and our staff is to keep everybody safe. That certainly was not fun.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL