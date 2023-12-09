Browns rookie RT Dawand Jones to miss game vs Jaguars, QB Joe Flacco elevated from practice squad

A fourth-round pick from Ohio State, Jones was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday — one of several significant moves made by the Browns (7-5).

The team also waived backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who went 1-1 as a starter earlier this season while Deshaun Watson was dealing with a shoulder injury. Walker also came off the bench at Indianapolis when Watson got hurt and led the Browns to a win.

If he's not claimed, the Browns are likely to re-sign Walker.

Also, quarterback Joe Flacco was elevated from the practice squad in advance of his expected second straight start. Flacco passed for 254 yards in a loss last week, but showed he's still capable of playing at a high level.

Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson cleared concussion protocol on Thursday and is expected to back up the 38-year-old Flacco. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t announce his starter on Friday, but all signs point to it being Flacco.

Stefanski said Friday that Jones “tweaked” his right knee in practice this week. He's had issues with the knee earlier this season. James Hudson III will likely start for Jones.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper was cleared from the concussion protocol and is expected to play. He was hurt in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and was listed as questionable Friday.

