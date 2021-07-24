Browns rookie CB Newsome, WR Schwartz sign deals before camp

He'll compete this summer with Greedy Williams for a starting job opposite Denzel Ward, a former first-round pick who has become one of the top defensive backs in the AFC.

Williams, drafted in the second round in 2019, missed all of last season with a shoulder nerve injury that will be tested by contact in camp.

Schwartz will give the Browns depth at wide receiver and his blazing speed could help him get on the field in his first season. He had 117 catches for 1,433 yards and six touchdowns in 36 games for Auburn.

