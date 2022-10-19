Browns RG Teller likely out against Ravens with calf injury

Backup Hjalte Froholdt filled in for Teller against the Patriots, and Stefanski said he would be among the options to play against the Ravens.

Teller is one of seven starters not practicing Wednesday as the Browns (2-4) began preparing for the Ravens (3-3).

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is being treated for a strained left shoulder and biceps injury he sustained in a car crash last month. Garrett missed one game and sat out the final minutes of Sunday's home loss.

Garrett said he would play this week and Stefanski agreed the Browns' career sacks leader is on track.

Also, top cornerback Denzel Ward remains in the concussion protocol. He got hurt two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers and has not been cleared to return.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee) and starting right tackle Jack Conklin (ankle) are also missing practice while recovering from injures. Clowney has missed three of the past four games.

The team said left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver Amari Cooper are being rested.

