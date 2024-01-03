Browns resting QB Joe Flacco, other starters for finale against Bengals to be ready for playoffs

He intends to sit some prominent starters on Sunday when the Browns (11-5) play what has become a mostly meaningless game against the Bengals (8-8), who already have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Stefanski wasn't specific about his plans, but he did reveal that Flacco, who has gone 4-1 as a starter and thrown for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns since being signed on Nov. 20, will not play.

Driskel was signed to the active roster off Arizona's practice squad last week. Cleveland needed another QB after rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson sustained a season-ending hip injury against Houston on Dec. 24.

The Browns have spent the past three months juggling quarterbacks both before and after Deshaun Watson went out with a season-ending shoulder injury. P.J. Walker and Thompson-Robinson both made starts before Cleveland signed the 38-year-old Flacco.

Stefanski said Walker will back up Driskel, who has made 11 career starts for Cincinnati (5), Detroit (3), Denver (1) and Houston (2).

