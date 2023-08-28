BreakingNews
Convicted ex-Ohio House speaker moved to Oklahoma prison to begin his 20-year sentence

Browns replace kicker Cade York, trade pick to Chargers for veteran Dustin Hopkins, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns have acquired kicker Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
28 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — With kicker Cade York struggling badly, the Cleveland Browns acquired Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Monday.

The Browns sent a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Chargers for Hopkins, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams are waiting for the trade to be cleared by the NFL.

York could be released by the Browns after a rough exhibition season. He went 4 of 8 on field goals and had a potential game winner blocked in the final minute on Saturday in Kansas City. York had an inconsistent rookie season after being drafted in the fourth round in 2022.

The 32-year-old Hopkins gives the Browns a reliable kicker to start the season. He spent seven seasons with Washington and the past two in Los Angeles.

Hopkins has made 190 of 224 of his field-goal attempts.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Driver accused in fatal Clark County school bus crash denied lower bond
2
Burning railroad ties, black smoke plume concern Middletown residents
3
Man found dead in Fairfield apartment had confessed to killing wife...
4
Town hall for North Hamilton Crossing project is tonight
5
Greenhouse Café in Lebanon places emphasis on local sourcing
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top