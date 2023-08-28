Browns replace kicker Cade York, trade pick to Chargers for veteran Dustin Hopkins, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — With kicker Cade York struggling badly, the Cleveland Browns acquired Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Monday.

The Browns sent a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Chargers for Hopkins, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams are waiting for the trade to be cleared by the NFL.

York could be released by the Browns after a rough exhibition season. He went 4 of 8 on field goals and had a potential game winner blocked in the final minute on Saturday in Kansas City. York had an inconsistent rookie season after being drafted in the fourth round in 2022.

The 32-year-old Hopkins gives the Browns a reliable kicker to start the season. He spent seven seasons with Washington and the past two in Los Angeles.

Hopkins has made 190 of 224 of his field-goal attempts.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL