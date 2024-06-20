Browns release Lonnie Phelps following his DUI arrest in Florida after crashing into restaurant

The Cleveland Browns have cut defensive end Lonnie Phelps following his arrest on drunken driving charges after he crashed his SUV into a Florida restaurant

37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns cut defensive end Lonnie Phelps on Thursday following his arrest on drunken driving charges after he crashed his SUV into a Florida restaurant.

The team did not address Phelps' legal trouble in its news release but mentioned he spent all of 2023 on the practice squad.

Phelps was charged with DUI and damaging property on Wednesday night after authorities say he drove into an outdoor lounge area at Red Shoe Island Bistro in Key West. According to a police report obtained by cleveland.com, he refused to take a breath test.

The report also says Phelps refused to cooperate with officers on the scene.

The building’s owner estimated the damage at $300,000 to cleveland.com.

The 23-year-old Phelps played at Miami (Ohio) before transferring to Kansas. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Browns in January. Phelps participated in Cleveland's minicamp last week.

