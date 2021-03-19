Browns re-signing K Cody Parkey after solid 2020 season

Parkey agreed to re-sign for 2021 with Cleveland on Friday, returning to the team after beginning last season on the practice squad. The 29-year-old took over after the Browns released Austin Siebert following a missed field goal and extra point in the opener at Baltimore.

The 29-year-old Parkey is perhaps best known for missing a field-goal attempt for Chicago in an NFC wild-card game after the 2018 season that was partially blocked before it hit one upright and the crossbar in the final seconds.