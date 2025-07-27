Browns QB Kenny Pickett will be sidelined because of hamstring injury, AP source says

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Browns were off on Sunday. Coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to address Pickett's status before Monday's practice.

Pickett will be evaluated later in the week. The Browns have their first padded practice on Monday and go for three straight days until taking Thursday off and then practicing on Friday and Saturday. ESPN first reported the injury.

Pickett is vying with Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders for the starting quarterback spot. Cleveland opens the season on Sept. 7 against Cincinnati.

Pickett and Joe Flacco have received most of the snaps with the first team during the first four days of practice. Gabriel got some first-team reps while Sanders' just began getting some second-team work Friday and Saturday.

After struggling early in the week, Pickett had his best practice on Saturday that included a couple of touchdown passes in red zone drills. The coaching staff likes Pickett's mobility and the ability to create plays on the run.

“Coaches are looking for the guy that’s consistent, that’s the same guy every day that they can count on. They can call any play and they know that we’ll get them out of a bad play," Pickett said on Thursday. “If the shots called and it’s not there, we’ll check it down.”

Pickett was acquired from Philadelphia in March. A 2022 first-round selection by Pittsburgh, Pickett has 25 career starts with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

