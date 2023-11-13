Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled for MRI on left ankle injured in last-second win over Ravens

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have an MRI on his left ankle after hurting it Sunday in Cleveland's last-second win at Baltimore.

Watson twice rolled his ankle in the first half but stayed in the game and went 14 of 14 for 134 yards after halftime as the Browns (6-3) rallied in the fourth quarter for a 33-31 win. Watson left M&T Bank Stadium in a walking boot.

He said after the game he would be ready this week when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3).

After twisting his ankle the second time, Watson left the field early to get treatment, and backup P.J. Walker threw a long pass on the final play before halftime.

Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any specifics on Watson's injury on Monday but did confirm his QB will have extra image testing done on his ankle.

It's the latest injury for Watson, who made just one start in four October games because of a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Stefanski also was awaiting MRI results on Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, who suffered a neck injury in the first half when he was at the end of a play by Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Ward was cleared of a concussion but didn't return.

Stefanski wouldn't comment on whether Stanley should have been called for a penalty, but he said the Browns will send the play to the NFL for review.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP