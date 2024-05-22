Browns QB Deshaun Watson doesn't throw on Day 2 of practice as he recovers from shoulder surgery

That's part of the plan designed by Watson, his doctors and the Browns as they ramp him up toward the regular season.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson is throwing every other day during this portion of his offseason program. The team released a video on social media of Watson throwing a pass at Tuesday's workout.

While he was limited to handoffs on the day reporters were allowed to watch, Stefanski said the QB has made positive strides.

“He looked like himself to me,” Stefanski said. “I’ve been able to watch him the last couple of weeks now that we’ve gotten into Phase 2, so I’ve seen him throw. He's making great progress and we will continue to just follow the medical team on this, but he looks like himself.”

Watson signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract with the Browns, who acquired him in a 2022 trade from Houston.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP