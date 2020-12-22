Browns place versatile OL Hubbard on injured reserve

Teller's status is not yet known for this week's game against the New York Jets as the Browns (10-4) try to clinch a playoff berth. Cleveland can make the postseason for the first time since 2002 with a win and losses by other contending teams.

Rookie Nick Harris will start again if Teller is sidelined. A fifth-round pick and former center at Washington, Harris replaced Hubbard and played well against New York's tough defensive line.

The Browns are also back in the AFC North title hunt following Pittsburgh's loss at Cincinnati. The Steelers (11-3) have lost three straight and lead the division by one game.

Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh in the season finale.

NOTES: The Browns also placed safety Elijah Benton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He has either tested positive or come in close contact with an infected person.

