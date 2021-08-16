journal-news logo
Browns place TE Carlson, WR Switzer on injured reserve

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki, left, and Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson run a drill during an NFL football practice, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki, left, and Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson run a drill during an NFL football practice, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: Tony Dejak

51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night's exhibition opener at Jacksonville.

Carlson juggled a short pass and was turning upfield when he took a hit on the knee along Cleveland's sideline. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Browns in 2020 and made two starts.

Carlson also played on special teams.

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer went on IR with a foot injury. He caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Browns' 23-13 win over the Jaguars. Switzer was on Cleveland's practice squad last season.

The 26-year-old Switzer became better known to Browns fans this offseason as he chronicled his infant son Christian as he battled from a rare medical condition.

Guard Cordel Iwuagwu, linebacker Montrel Meander and cornerback Kiondre Thomas were also waived.

NFL teams have to reduce their rosters to 85 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. The next deadline is Aug. 24 when rosters have to be down to 80 players, and the 53-player limit must be reached by Aug 31.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

