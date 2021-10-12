journal-news logo
Browns place tackle Hubbard, 2 others on injured reserve

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, left, celebrates with Andy Janovich after Janovich scored a 1-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, left, celebrates with Andy Janovich after Janovich scored a 1-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have placed versatile offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, safety M.J. Stewart and fullback Andy Janovich on injured reserve.

Cleveland was ravaged by injuries in Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. However, to this point, the Browns (3-2) won't be missing any major contributors long term. They host Arizona (5-0) on Sunday.

Stewart and Janovich sustained hamstring injuries against the Chargers while Hubbard recently underwent season-ending surgery on his triceps.

Per NFL rules, Janovich and Stewart must sit out at least three games.

On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said he was awaiting MRI results on several players, including starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (neck) and Greedy Williams (shoulder).

It's not yet known if any of those starters will miss significant time.

Hubbard's loss hurts Cleveland's depth as the 30-year-old can play either guard or tackle. Also, Hubbard is one of the team's most likeable players and Stefanski said he hopes to keep him around during his recovery.

Hubbard suffered the injury in the Sept. 12 season opener at Kansas City. He tried to come back before deciding to have the operation.

The Browns also signed fullback Johnny Stanton and defensive end Joe Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores past Cleveland Browns safety M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores past Cleveland Browns safety M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Credit: Ed Zurga

Credit: Ed Zurga

