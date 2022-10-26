Browns place starting LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips is likely done for the season and will need surgery. He got hurt while making a tackle in the second half of Cleveland's 23-20 loss to the Ravens. The Browns (2-5) have dropped four straight.

A third-round pick from LSU in 2020, Phillips played in just four games last season after he suffered an injured biceps in a training camp practice against the New York Giants. A knee injury limited him to seven games as a rookie.