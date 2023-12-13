Browns place safety Grant Delpit on injured reserve, another key loss for Cleveland

Browns safety Grant Delpit was placed on injured reserve, joining a lengthy list of significant Cleveland players who have sustained major injuries this season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
9 minutes ago
X

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns safety Grant Delpit was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, joining a lengthy list of significant Cleveland players who have sustained major injuries this season.

Delpit injured his groin on Sunday against Jacksonville, one day before he signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension. Delpit sacked the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence for a 13-yard loss before getting hurt.

He'll miss the final four regular-season games for the Browns (8-5), who are currently in the No. 5 playoff spot in the AFC. It's not yet known if Delpit will have a chance to return if the Browns make the postseason.

The 25-year-old Delpit was having his best NFL season, leading the team with 77 tackles and anchoring Cleveland's solid secondary. Delpit, who was drafted in the second round in 2020, also has an interception and fumble recovery.

The Browns have been hit hard by injuries since training camp.

Just this week, they lost starting tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Dawand Jones for the rest of the season. Wills had knee surgery on Tuesday and Jones is scheduled to have a procedure after injuring his knee in practice last week.

Cleveland is also missing quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder), running back Nick Chubb (knee), tackle Jack Conklin (knee), safety Rodney McLeod (biceps) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (pectoral).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Historic night for Middletown City Council as three members, mayor...
2
West Chester Toy provides ‘an experience’ in new location
3
Christmas at the Junction now features Breakfast with Santa
4
Men accused of possessing 3 kilos of fentanyl indicted with 2 others
5
A decade of donations: Miami Valley Gaming gives $4.6M to local groups...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top