Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on COVID-19 list during bye

The Browns said that once they return to work on Monday, they will "follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority.”

Mayfield is in his third season with the Browns (5-3). The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 has thrown 15 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

The Browns hadn’t had a positive coronavirus test since training camp opened in July. The team kept receiver Odell Beckham Jr. away from the facility for a few days when he experienced COVID-19-like symptoms.

There has been an uptick in positive tests around the league and the virus continues to be rampant across the country.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard