Browns place Hubbard on COVID list, game against Texans on

Cleveland's return after its bye week began with quarterback Baker Mayfield missing practice Monday after he was placed on the reserve/COVID list last weekend when the Browns were off. Mayfield had close contact with the unidentified positive staffer. He returned on Wednesday.

The Browns have held all their meetings virtually this week, and players were required to wear a mask or shield during practice.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Sunday's game against the Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium will not be affected.

“There’s no change to the status of the game,” McCarthy said in an email. “The goal is to test, isolate the individual, conduct contact tracing and stop the spread of transmission amongst the club. We have been successful in doing so and everyone in the NFL family will continue to remain vigilant in fighting the virus.”

