Browns place Grant on IR after he tore Achilles in practice

The Browns said imaging showed the tear and that Grant will soon undergo surgery.

Grant was also part of a receiving group, which has had a rash of injuries during training camp. Undrafted rookie Isaiah Weston suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this month.

Rookie David Bell (foot stress fracture) and Anthony Schwartz (knee) recently returned from injuries.

With Grant lost, the Browns will have to start fresh in finding someone to handle returns. Schwartz and wide receivers Demetric Felton and Donovan Peoples-Jones will be among those getting an opportunity.

The Browns will also scour the transaction wire for outside help.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL