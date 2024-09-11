Browns place 4 defensive players on injured reserve, including starting safety Juan Thornhill

Safety Juan Thornhill (calf), tackle Maurice Hurst II and linebackers Mohamoud Diabate (hip) and Tony Fields II (ankle) all will miss at least four games after being placed on IR.

Thornhill and Hurst started Sunday's loss.

Thornhill's injury was a surprise because he was not mentioned by coach Kevin Stefanski in the postgame or on Monday. The 28-year-old had one of his best statistical games in his two seasons with the Browns, finishing with nine tackles, with one for loss.

Thornhill dealt with calf injuries last season after the free agent signed a three-year, $21 million contract. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chiefs.

The Browns play at Jacksonville on Sunday, and the team made a slew of roster moves before practice Wednesday.

They activated cornerback Mike Ford Jr., linebacker Khaleke Hudson, tackle Sam Kamara and wide receiver David Bell.

Hudson was signed off New Orleans' practice squad. He played five snaps for the Saints in Week 1. He has 12 starts and has played in 58 games since Washington drafted him in the fifth round in 2020.

Cleveland also is dealing with issues on the offensive side, with Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku expected to miss several weeks because of an ankle sprain.

The Browns worked out several tight ends the past two days and wound up signing veteran Geoff Swain, a 10-year veteran. Swain has made 65 starts and played in 100 games since being drafted by Dallas in 2015. He has 110 receptions for 846 yards and six touchdowns.

