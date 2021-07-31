Browns owners realistic about team's chances

The Haslams covered a wide variety of topics during their annual state-of-the-team availability. They revealed that Paul DePodesta, the team's chief strategy officer credited with the Browns' turnaround, signed a five-year extension last year.

The team never announced the deal, which aligns him with the contracts given to coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. Stefanski was voted the AP's top coach last season.

DePodesta was a surprising hire in 2016 because he lacked NFL knowledge after a successful stint as a Major League Baseball executive. He settled in, got himself up to speed and was the one who led the searches that ended with Cleveland hiring Berry and Stefanski following the 2019 season.

“It lines up with the other guys,” Jimmy Haslam said. ”That makes all the sense, and we’re super-excited about that. Paul’s not the type, you don’t need to announce something on Paul’s behalf, but he’s going to be with us for a significant amount of time.”

