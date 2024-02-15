Browns officially add offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, assistant Roy Istvan to revamped staff

Dickerson initially interviewed for Cleveland's coordinator opening, which went to Ken Dorsey. The Browns then hired the 42-year-old Dickerson after they let line coach Bill Callahan out of his contract so he could join his son Brian's staff on the Tennessee Titans.

“We were all very impressed with Andy, along with his background and knowledge when we first met about our offensive coordinator position,” Stefanski said. “When our offensive line position opened, he was among the first calls I made."

This is Dickerson's second stint with the Browns. He previously worked under coach Eric Mangini in Cleveland for two seasons (2009-10). Dickerson spent the past three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, working first as their run game coordinator and then two seasons as line coach.

Dickerson also worked for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams.

“Andy loves teaching and will bring a passion and energy that will greatly benefit our linemen,” Stefanski said. "He understands the high standard that room must have in order for our offense to be successful and we know he’s excited about being back in the building with this organization.”

Cleveland's offensive line was one of the NFL's best under the highly regarded Callahan, who had to plug holes last season when starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. suffered season-ending knee injuries.

Istvan spent the past five seasons as the assistant line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, helping develop one of the league's best rushing attacks.

The Browns have studied the Eagles' running game thoroughly while looking for ways to better use quarterback Deshaun Watson as a dual threat in the way Philadelphia deploys QB Jalen Hurts.

Istvan spent 28 years coaching in college before joining the Eagles.

