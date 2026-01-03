Browns' Myles Garrett will try to break NFL sacks record in finale against Bengals and Joe Burrow

“He’s got me a lot," Burrow said.

Eleven times, actually. That's tied with Baltimore's Lamar Jackson for the most among the 51 players Garrett has sacked.

For the season, Garrett is at 22 sacks and needs one to surpass Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt’s shared mark of 22 1/2.

“I’ve seen his face on the ground looking up at me saying, ‘Hi, Myles’ and ‘Hi, Joe’, too many times. So yeah, I figured he’d be at the top," Garrett said Friday about Burrow's spot on his personal sacks list.

Garrett had two sacks in the Browns' 17-16 loss to the Bengals in the season opener. He's also three away from achieving his goal of 25, which he has had written on his right wrist tape since early in the season.

“My confidence hasn't wavered," Garrett said of setting the record. "I'm fully confident that it will come.”

Burrow said the one thing he has appreciated about Garrett is the ability to remain even-keeled despite what is taking place around him.

“He’s more athletic than everybody else on the field. He’s bigger, stronger than everybody else," Burrow said. “He has a mindset that he’s not too high or too low at any point, which is pretty unique for a defensive lineman. I think he’s probably got a unique mindset as far as that position goes, but it’s one that you can appreciate.”

Both teams would like to end the season with a win.

Cleveland (4-12) surpassed its win total from last year with a 13-6 victory over Pittsburgh last week. Cincinnati (6-10) has two straight weeks during which it has scored at least 37 points after being shut out against Baltimore on Dec. 14.

Stefanski's future

Kevin Stefanski could be coaching his last game for the Browns on Sunday. He's a two-time NFL coach of the year, but Cleveland has gone 7-26 since making the playoffs in 2023.

Stefanski, who has a 44-56 record, has refused to address his future the past couple weeks. He has led the Browns for six seasons, the longest tenure for a Cleveland coach since Sam Rutigliano, who was at the helm for 6 1/2 seasons from 1978 through '84.

“This game is never going to be about one person, and that includes me,” Stefanski said on Friday.

If the Browns part ways with Stefanski, it likely won't take long. Since Jimmy Haslam became owner in 2012, the news of a coaching change has happened on Sunday night after the final game.

“I want things to be successful. However that looks," said Garrett about if he would prefer to see continuity with the coaching staff.

Taylor's time

Zac Taylor appears set for an eighth season in Cincinnati despite a 52-62-1 mark and not making the playoffs for the third straight year.

Taylor has two seasons remaining on his contract and owner Mike Brown is conservative when it comes to making changes. Taylor also has the backing of Burrow, who has often expressed his support for not only his coach, but the front office.

Short-handed

Cleveland rookie QB Shedeur Sanders will be without his leading rusher and receiver.

Running back Quinshon Judkins was lost for the season with a broken leg on Dec. 21 against Buffalo, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has been declared out due to a groin injury. Fannin first suffered it during practice on Dec. 26 and aggravated it two days later against Pittsburgh after catching a 28-yard touchdown pass from Sanders.

Sanders is 2-4 and averaging 207 passing yards per game in his six starts.

“Just stay consistent, taking what they give me," Sanders said about his goals for the final start. "Whenever we get off rhythm, get back on rhythm, get back on track. And I think that’s the next part of my game I’m trying to evolve is whenever it’s either we’re stagnant or some adversity comes and being able to get back on track.”

Signs of improvement

The Bengals' defense is ranked near the bottom of most categories — including last in total and yards rushing allowed — but it has done a better job of forcing turnovers during the latter half of the season.

Cincinnati has forced 11 takeaways the last six games, tied for third most in the NFL during that span.

More could come against the Browns as Sanders has thrown seven interceptions the past three games.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl