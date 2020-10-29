Browns' Myles Garrett idle for second day with ankle injury

Garrett had two sacks and his fourth strip sack of the season in the win at Cincinnati. He was the AFC's Defensive Player of the Month after getting six sacks and forcing two fumbles while helping the Browns lead the league with 14 takeaways.

"He’s playing really well,″ defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. “He’s comfortable with what we’re doing. We’ve had several games where we’re running similar things. The pieces may be different, the call may be a little bit different, but I feel like he’s getting more comfortable.

"We’re getting some of the matchups we want, some of the protections we want. So hopefully he continues on that track. It’s good for everybody, the whole team.”

