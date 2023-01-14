Browns meet with Eagles assistant Wilson for coordinator job

Cleveland is meeting with Philadelphia assistant coach Dennard Wilson about its defensive coordinator job on Saturday, taking advantage of the top-seeded Eagles having a first-round bye to speak with him.

Wilson is the third candidate to meet with the Browns, who fired coordinator Joe Woods on Monday following a 7-10 season. Former Detroit coach Jim Schwartz and Steelers assistant Brian Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons, were in earlier this week.