Browns' Mayfield starting against Steelers, shoulder better

Earlier this week, Mayfield said he would keep playing as long as he wasn't hurting the Browns (4-3) or their chances to win.

Mayfield first injured his shoulder while trying to make a tackle last month against Houston. He then suffered a tuberosity fracture when he bent his arm back trying to protect his fall against Arizona on Oct. 17.

Veteran backup Case Keenum started for Mayfield last week and led the Browns to a 17-14 win.

The Browns will also have star running back Nick Chubb (calf) and starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) back this week. Those returns will significantly help Mayfield as Conklin will be lined up against Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who has seven sacks.

Cleveland's defense won't have cornerback Denzel Ward, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Broncos and didn't practice this week.

The Browns have been dealing with injuries up and down their roster and their coaching staff also took a hit.

Running backs coach Stump Mitchell will miss Sunday's game and potentially several weeks to tend to a medical issue related to a previous knee injury.

Coaching assistant Ryan Cordell will fill in for Mitchell with help from senior offensive assistant Kevin Rogers.

Mitchell played for nine seasons in the NFL. He has helped Cleveland develop the league's top running attack led by Chubb, Kareem Hunt and third-stringer D’Ernest Johnson, who rushed for 146 yards last week in his first start.

Hunt is on injured reserve with a calf issue and will miss his second game this week.

___

Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to throw as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) chases during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) Credit: Kevork Djansezian Credit: Kevork Djansezian

Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull