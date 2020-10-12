Browns' Mayfield "sore" with rib injury, CB Williams to IR

Also, Stefanski said cornerback Greedy Williams will be placed on injured reserve with a nerve injury in his shoulder. Williams, a second-round pick in 2019, missed his fifth straight game with an injury the team didn’t think was very serious when he got hurt in training camp.

“He is working so hard in rehab, but just the docs thought it was best to shut him down, see how it responds,” Stefanski said. “No surgery required at this point. There’s a potential that he’s back this year, we just don’t know.”

Browns right guard Wyatt Teller strained his right calf against the Colts and is “week to week,” Stefanski said.

Mayfield threw two first-half touchdowns while helping the Browns build a 27-10 lead. However, he struggled in the second half and completed just 2 of 9 passes for 19 yards. Afterward, he said it was his worst game this season.

“I like that he's hard on himself,” said Stefanski, adding he could have done a better job with play calling. “He wants to be great.”

