Browns' Mayfield playing in preseason finale against Falcons

Stefanski did not say how long Mayfield will be in the game or which other starters will see action with him.

"We have a plan, but I want to see how it goes,” he said.

Mayfield will likely be protected by Cleveland's offensive line, one of the league's best units. But Stefanski was coy about that as well.

“I’m not going to go through who’s playing, who’s not,” he said. “I gave you Baker. You’ve got to tune in Sunday night. NBC wants me to keep it a secret.”

Last week, the Browns held two joint practices against the New York Giants before beating them in an exhibition game. Cleveland's first-teamers played extensively in the heated workouts with the Giants but then watched from the sideline Sunday.

