Browns' Mayfield done for season, will have shoulder surgery

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) and offensive tackle James Hudson (66) pick up quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after Mayfield was sacked by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) and offensive tackle James Hudson (66) pick up quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after Mayfield was sacked by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Credit: Don Wright

news
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out the season finale against Cincinnati so he can undergo shoulder surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out the season finale against Cincinnati so he can undergo shoulder surgery.

Mayfield, who has played with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder most of the season, was sacked nine times in Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Afterward, he said he would consider not playing against the AFC North champion Bengals.

Coach Kevin Stefanski began his news conference by announcing that Mayfield and the team decided that the best option for him was to get the operation now so he has more time to recover ahead of next season.

“Obviously frustrating for him, but we felt this was the best thing for him right now,” Stefanski said.

The surgery is still being scheduled, Stefanski said.

Stefanski said he trusted the information he got from the team's medical staff all season in continuing to play Mayfield, who struggled with inaccuracy and never found a rhythm with Cleveland's offense.

Mayfield played with a harness on his shoulder, which affected his ability to throw. He was determined to keep playing despite the injuries. The 26-year-old threw six interceptions in his final two games.

Stefanski did not want to assess Mayfield's uneven season. The Browns picked up his contract option for next season, but there have been no talks between the team and the QB's representatives about a long-term extension.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

