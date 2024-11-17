Browns left tackle Dawand Jones carted off with an ankle injury

Jones' injury came at a particularly inopportune time for Cleveland.

On Saturday, the Browns downgraded usual first-string offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to out with a knee injury.

That move came days after Wills said he made a "business decision" by not playing in a game last month against Baltimore because his surgically repaired knee wasn't right. Coach Kevin Stefanski later said Wills, a first-round pick in 2020, used a "poor choice of words" in explaining his choice to sit out.

Wills, who'd been listed on the team’s injury report this week, but as a “full” participant, was replaced in Sunday's lineup by the 6-foot-8, 374-pouind Jones, a 2023 fourth-round draft choice out of Ohio State. After Jones went down, reserve tackle Germain Ifedi entered the game.

Meanwhile, Browns defensive back Denzel Ward went to the locker room after a hard hit that caused Saints tight end Taysom Hill's lost fumble deep in Cleveland territory in the second quarter.

The Browns said Ward had a chest injury, but he returned for Cleveland's first defensive series of the second half.

