Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

The 29-year-old Clowney complained he was put in difficult matchups by the coaches so Garrett, who has 15 sacks this season, could dominate.

Garrett said Friday he found Clowney's remarks “confusing” and wished his teammate had spoken to him before sounding off publicly.

“We’re both moved to be put in favorable matchups,” Garrett said. "That’s kind of the name of the game: Put your guy against their best and then put your guy against their worst and see what happens. “We want to give everyone a chance to win, an opportunity. I wish we could have talked about it.”

Clowney had just two sacks this season. He had recorded nine — his most since 2018 with Houston — with the Browns in 2021 and re-signed as a free agent in May.

On Thursday, Clowney said he was “95% sure” he wasn't returning to the Browns (7-9), who missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

