Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah remains sidelined with neck injury, will not play against Chargers

Medical personnel removed his facemask and the 24-year-old was immobilized on a back board before being driven off the field on a cart in the third quarter. The Browns said Owusu-Koramoah had movement in his arms and legs.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah was at the team's facility on Wednesday before going home. Stefanski did not provide any further details of the injury.

After facing the Chargers, the Browns (2-6) have a bye next week before playing at New Orleans on Nov. 17. Owusu-Koramoah had seven tackles — five solo — before he got hurt against the Ravens. He leads the Browns with 61 tackles and is having his best season.

Also, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol after getting hurt against the Ravens. It's the sixth documented concussion for Ward since he came into the NFL six years ago as a first-round pick from Ohio State.

Stefanski did not rule out Ward for this week, reiterating that he's day to day.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Ward leads the league with 12 passes defensed. He's the only player with at least 10 in each of the past seven seasons.

