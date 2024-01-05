BreakingNews
Hamilton man gets 4 months in jail for Kettering Fifth Third Bank holdup

Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. placed on injured reserve, knocking team captain out of playoffs

Browns starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was placed on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
41 minutes ago
X

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was placed on injured reserve Friday after undergoing knee surgery, knocking him out of the playoffs and likely ending his season unless Cleveland makes it to the Super Bowl.

One of the team's captains and most respected players, Walker hurt his knee in practice last month and had arthroscopic surgery on Dec 21. He had hoped to make it back before the end of the regular season, but couldn't.

The 28-year-old Walker, who also calls signals for the NFL's top-ranked defense, made 12 starts. He was credited with 42 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

A stint on IR requires a four-week stay, which would take the Browns (11-5) through the AFC Championship.

Walker is the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and he was the Browns' Ed Block Courage award winner for battling back from a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for most of the 2022 season.

The Browns have been rocked by injuries to significant players since Week 1. Walker is the 13th player to be placed on IR and the eighth starter.

Defensive end Sam Kamara was signed from the practice squad to Cleveland's active roster.

Because the Browns have clinched a playoff spot, coach Kevin Stefanski is resting most of his starters for Sunday's regular-season finale at Baltimore. Quarterback Joe Flacco is sitting out, and Stefanski said Friday that defensive end Myles Garrett will also not play.

Several other prominent Browns players are out with injuries, including leading receiver Amari Cooper (heel) and kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
Oxford Police Dept. seeks external investigation and new details emerge...
2
Trenton restaurant closes after less than one year
3
Area city’s cyber attack: Functions restored, $350,000 spent, personal...
4
55 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Hamilton Pride founder named Citizen of the Year
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top